West Kelowna RCMP arrests wanted man

The West Kelowna RCMP has arrested Dayton Lloyd McAlpine who was wanted for assault causing bodily harm in relation to an incident that occurred on December 31st, 2021.

On January 5th, 2022 the West Kelowna RCMP issued a media release asking the public for information related to the whereabouts of Dayton Lloyd McAlpine.

On February 1st, 2022, West Kelowna RCMP officers from Indigenous Policing Services and the Community Safety Unit along with assistance from Westbank First Nation Law Enforcement officers, arrested Dayton Lloyd McAlpine on Fox Road in West Kelowna.

He was apprehended without incident has been remanded in custody while he awaits a court appearance later this month.

The RCMP still haven't found West Kelowna's Dayton McAlpine.

They did recover the vehicle associated to him in Vernon on Wednesday.

Witnesses observed a male and female depart a 2009 white Ford Focus on foot. Frontline officers with assistance from Police Dog Services, searched the area but did not locate the individuals.

The West Kelowna RCMP is still seeking information related to the whereabouts of McAlpine.

The 34 year-old is wanted in connection with a violent assault and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.