West Kelowna RCMP continuing search for James Wood

Update: 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

James Wood was last seen November 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna.

“The day James went missing, he was not suitably dressed for the elements and the weather has turned colder,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “We ask residents living in the 2000 block Peters Road area to check their properties, sheds and outbuildings in the event James found shelter”.

Since James went missing, an extensive search has been conducted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and the West Kelowna RCMP. A ground search of area surrounding James’ residence was completed as well as dog teams assisted in searching parks and wilderness areas James is known to frequent. A RCMP Air Services helicopter, as well as COSAR air assets also assisted with the aerial search. COSAR has stood down active searching for the time being pending further information to continue the search.

It has been a number of days now since James was reported missing. James has medical needs and he requires medication. “James’ family, search and rescue and the RCMP are concerned for his health and well-being and we are asking the public to be vigilant in looking for James,” said S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP.

Original:

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

Officers are advising the public that Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) will be going door to door in the area of Peters Road in West Kelowna, looking for James Wood.

Wood was last seen November 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna. Police believe that he is in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area.

James Wood was last seen November 8, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. leaving his residence on foot in the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna. Police believe that he is in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area. Police are very concerned for James’s health and well-being.

Description of James:

Caucasian male

27 years old

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

126 lbs (57 kg)

Brown hair

Green eyes

Last seen wearing pyjama pants and a button up t-shirt

James may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).