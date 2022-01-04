West Kelowna RCMP, Coroners Service investigate human remains located in the area of Smith Creek

On January 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP received a report of human remains located by a group snowshoeing in the area of Smith Creek Road. The group was assisting in an informal search to locate a missing man, who was reported to have been last seen in the area in early November.

Following the investigation conducted by the West Kelowna RCMP at the scene, the remains are believed to be that of a 27-year-old man who had been reported missing from West Kelowna on November 8, 2021.

“Officers from the West Kelowna RCMP have been in contact with the man’s family and provided them with this tragic update,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the family of the man during this difficult time.”

At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man's death. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity. No other information is available at this time.