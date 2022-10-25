West Kelowna RCMP emphasize winter safety with traffic blitz

On October 17, 2022, West Kelowna RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol partnered to conducted various traffic enforcement project initiatives throughout the area.

The primary focus was educating the travelling public of the requirement of winter tires as of October 1, 2022 as per the following regulations as well as enforcement of speeding in a construction area.

Operators of motor vehicles should be aware of the following rules.

Designated Winter Tire & Chain Routes:

Winter tires or chains are required on most highway routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes and/or high snowfall areas, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province. The RCMP and BC Highway Patrol reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions.

These signs are enforced by the police, ministry or other enforcement officials. Motorists who are not compliant may be turned away and fined.

The operation was set up on Hwy 97C near Hwy 97 and during the course of the operation the following were issued:

- 50 Violation tickets, (mostly for speeding in a construction zone)

- 46 Warnings, (most of which were for excessive speed in a construction zone but also for drivers not displaying their “N” and/or failure to produce a license)

- 12 Commercial vehicle inspections (all inspections passed)

- 9 Commercial vehicle tire checks resulted in appropriate tires/chains

- 5 Commercial vehicle tire checks did not have the appropriate tires or did not have chains (they were ordered to fix/repair immediately)

- 42 Personal vehicle tire checks resulted in appropriate tires

- 11 Personal vehicle tire checks turned up inappropriate tires for winter conditions

The other pieces of enforcement around the community taking place at the same time included road construction which is marked by bright orange, temporary traffic signs and West Kelowna school zone safety.

Officers were highly visible in these areas and engaged with members of the community at each location.

“There is a heighten concern for traffic safety particularly during the winter months. The Okanagan has extreme changes in weather and with our high mountain passes it’s always important to have the right equipment and be prepared for a worse case scenario” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “When driving in town watch for children bundled up as they walk which may make it difficult to see and hear the vehicles on the roadways.”