West Kelowna RCMP investigates shooting

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a shooting that has left two men injured.

At approximately 5:29 p.m. on December 20, 2021, West Kelowna RCMP responded to 911 calls that shots were fired in the parking lot of a hotel in the 4000 area of Pritchard Drive.

Two male victims are currently being treated for serious injuries at Kelowna General Hospital.

The investigation is in the early stages; however, there is no indication this was a random incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or were in the area and have dash camera footage, please call the West Kelowna RCMP.

Officers are currently in the area processing the scene as the investigation continues. There will be no further updates provided this evening.