West Kelowna RCMP investigating single vehicle collision

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on May 28, 2020:

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Boucherie Road yesterday afternoon.

On May 27th, 2020 just before 4:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 2000-block of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna for a single vehicle collision. A Chevrolet van struck a fire hydrant before coming to rest in a ditch on the side of the road.

The 20-year-old male driver was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with minor injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.