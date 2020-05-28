West Kelowna RCMP investigating single vehicle collision
Press release from Kelowna RCMP on May 28, 2020:
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Boucherie Road yesterday afternoon.
On May 27th, 2020 just before 4:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 2000-block of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna for a single vehicle collision. A Chevrolet van struck a fire hydrant before coming to rest in a ditch on the side of the road.
The 20-year-old male driver was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with minor injuries.
No charges have been laid at this time. This investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.