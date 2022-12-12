West Kelowna RCMP lend helping hand to charity toy drive
Members of the West Kelowna RCMP participated in a holiday toy drive organized by local businesses.
During the morning of December 10th, 2022 a group of police officers and employees of Stutters Restorations collected toys from drivers in the parking lot of the business on Main Street. Once the toys were donated, the volunteers brought them to the Salvation Army to share with families in need.
"Having positive interactions with the citizens we serve is always very pleasant for the police officers," stated Constable Sherri Lund, the West Kelowna School Liaison Officer who worked on this initiative.
A big thank you to the volunteers of “ALL SAFE Traffic Control” who kept everyone safe during the event.
-
YLW holiday travel tips for one of the busiest times of the yearKelowna International Airport (YLW) is anticipating a busy holiday season. More than 150,000 passengers are expected to pass through the terminal between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3.
-
RCMP Seize Drugs and WeaponsOn Sunday December 11, 2022 Kelowna RCMP seized a large amount of drugs and weapons from two well-known individuals who were driving a vehicle that was not registered to them.
-
Pair of Rockets to represent at CHL Top Prospects game in JanuaryThe Canadian Hockey League announced Monday the 40 players invited to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, including Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price.
-
Strurc invited to Czechia World Junior Training CampSzturc, 19, currently sits second in Kelowna Rockets scoring with 37 points (10G, 27A) through 26 games this season.
-
Another break for BC driversNo increase in ICBC premiums for two years.
-
New Salvation Army survey finds more Canadians facing financial hardshipAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, economic instability and the rising cost of living, one third (33 per cent) of respondents said they were pessimistic about the future of their personal finances, an increase of 10 percentage points from a similar study in 2021.
-
BREAKING: Police say one person dead after morning collision on Burtch RoadThe Kelowna RCMP can confirm that one person has died as a result of the serious single vehicle collision earlier today in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.
-
$500 one time government subsidy now available for low income rentersApplications are now open for renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500.
-
Rockets drop back to back one goal games in double dose of teddy bear tossesThe Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, BC. and The Victoria Royals spoiled the Kelowna Rockets Teddy Bear Toss night downing them 3-2 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC on Friday night.