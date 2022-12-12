West Kelowna RCMP lend helping hand to charity toy drive

Members of the West Kelowna RCMP participated in a holiday toy drive organized by local businesses.

During the morning of December 10th, 2022 a group of police officers and employees of Stutters Restorations collected toys from drivers in the parking lot of the business on Main Street. Once the toys were donated, the volunteers brought them to the Salvation Army to share with families in need.

"Having positive interactions with the citizens we serve is always very pleasant for the police officers," stated Constable Sherri Lund, the West Kelowna School Liaison Officer who worked on this initiative.

A big thank you to the volunteers of “ALL SAFE Traffic Control” who kept everyone safe during the event.