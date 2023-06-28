iHeartRadio

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspects in theft of Walmart patio furniture


2023-27181 - Suspects and vehicle (wings)

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking to the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of patio furniture from the West Kelowna Walmart.  The pair stole a $500 patio set on May 18 and departed in a black Kia Sorrento with Quebec license plate # Z50WED.  If you know anything about this crime contact police (RCMP File # 2023-27181) or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or  www.crimestoppers.net

  

 

 

 

