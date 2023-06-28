West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspects in theft of Walmart patio furniture

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking to the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft of patio furniture from the West Kelowna Walmart. The pair stole a $500 patio set on May 18 and departed in a black Kia Sorrento with Quebec license plate # Z50WED. If you know anything about this crime contact police (RCMP File # 2023-27181) or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.crimestoppers.net.