iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
20°C
Instagram

West Kelowna RCMP need help identifying suspect in break and enter of Shell gas station


west k shell bne Primary Photo (wings)

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking for the identity of a suspect who broke into the Shell gas station located on the 500 block of Highway 97 South in West Kelowna.  The break in occurred on September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:41 a.m.  The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to break into the ATM and cigarettes counter.   

 If you recognize this person of interest, please contact West Kelowna RCMP,  anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.  Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175