West Kelowna RCMP need help identifying suspect in break and enter of Shell gas station
West Kelowna RCMP members are looking for the identity of a suspect who broke into the Shell gas station located on the 500 block of Highway 97 South in West Kelowna. The break in occurred on September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:41 a.m. The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to break into the ATM and cigarettes counter.
If you recognize this person of interest, please contact West Kelowna RCMP, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.
