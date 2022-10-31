West Kelowna RCMP need help to locate missing 34-year-old man

The West Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance in finding missing person Brett Moore.

The 34-year old West Kelowna man was reported missing on Sunday October 23, 2022. His family is concerned as they have not heard from him in a few weeks.

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Moore. If you have information which my help to locate him, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, please contact the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment at (250) 768-2880 and reference File 2022-66676.