West Kelowna RCMP officers apprehended a woman under the Mental Health Act for uttering threats

At 10:00 a.m. on December 29th, 2021, West Kelowna RCMP officers responded reports of a woman in distress in the lobby of a hotel in the 3000-block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 61-year-old woman in possession of a knife. She had sustained self-inflicted knife wounds and she was threatening self-harm. The officers quickly de-escalated the situation and the woman was safely apprehended under the mental health act.

“Thankfully our officers were able to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution and no innocent bystanders or employees were injured.” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

The investigation is on-going and charges may be pending. Considering this incident relates to a person in distress, no further information will be provided.