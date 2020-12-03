West Kelowna RCMP rescue man and dog with carbon monoxide poisoning

On December 2nd, 2020, just before 8:00 p.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a call from a man concerned about the health of his father who had recently moved to a new house. The man couldn’t remember the address or area of the new residence.

A frontline officer of the West Kelowna RCMP was able to call and speak with the father, who seemed to be confused and in distress. He also wasn’t able to remember his address but told police that he lived on Old Okanagan Highway, and was able to provide a description of his truck.

Officers flooded the area and after a search, located the vehicle in front of a residence in the 2400-block of Old Okanagan Highway. The man was located inside and transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

A short time later, medical staff informed police that he was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and that his dog was still in the residence. RCMP returned to the residence with the West Kelowna Fire Department. The dog was rescued from inside, and also showed symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure, so it was taken to a veterinarian for medical treatment.

The West Kelowna Fire Department was able to determine that the furnace was the cause of the carbon monoxide and is now being dealt with.

“The responding officers acted quickly to locate this man and get him medical assistance,” says Sgt Joel Glen of the West Kelowna RCMP. “This incident highlights the importance of ensuring that your residence has carbon monoxide detectors, and that they are functioning properly.”