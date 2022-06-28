West Kelowna RCMP Say body of missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake has been located

After an extensive three day search by the West Kelowna RCMP and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the male reported missing on June 17, 2022 has been located in 64 meters of water approximately one half kilometre from where he went missing. Officers say Sonar and ROV were used in the recovery.

‘This was a tragic and sad event to start our summer season here in the sunny Okanagan,” said Cst Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna Media Relations Officer. "Our condolences to the mans family and friends during this time."