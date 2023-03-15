West Kelowna RCMP say Monday incident involving man in distress resulted in use of bomb squad

In the evening hours of March 13, 2023 West Kelowna RCMP attended a residence on Churchill Road in response to a man in crisis. The man was safely apprehended and transported to Kelowna General Hospital to assist him further.

During the investigation, officers located some potentially volatile materials which required consultation with the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU). It was determined EDU would attend to assist with the safe disposal of the concerning items.

“The RCMP’s number one priority is public safety which also includes the officers themselves. When anyone encounters materials that are potentially hazardous or volatile, consultation must be had with experts in these kinds of matters to eliminate risks when handling them,” said Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Police do not believe this is related to the events in Kelowna from two weeks ago and there is no further public safety concerns. This incident is still being investigated with no further details for release at this time.