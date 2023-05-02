West Kelowna RCMP seize 30k packs of illegal cigarettes

On Saturday April 29, 2023 West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit along with the assistance from West Kelowna GIS made a significant seizure of illegal cigarettes.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Webber Road in West Kelowna after an extensive investigation. During the search officers located 3,031 cartons of illegal cigarettes which equates to 30,310 packs. Also seized was four pounds of marihuana, several weapons, cash and money counting machines.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests a sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation,” says Corporal Bryan Mulrooney. “In British Columbia it is illegal to possess or sell cigarettes without a provincial government issued excise stamp.”

The RCMP is recommending multiple charges against a West Kelowna man.