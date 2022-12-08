West Kelowna RCMP stop 23 shoplifters during two day blitz

On November 18th and 19th, 2022, the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit in partnership with local businesses and lost prevention officers engaged in their sixth loss prevention project.

As a result of proactive enforcement strategies put in place by the coordinated team, 23 shoplifters were apprehended in two days. Surveillance was conducted on the thieves while they were committing crimes inside the businesses and they were apprehended when exiting the stores. Some of the thieves attempted to leave the stores with shopping carts full of stolen merchandise (attached photo).

Police regularly receive reports of theft in progress from different locations. “The West Kelowna RCMP continues to be committed to preventing threats of, or violence towards the professionals that prevent retail theft in our communities,” stated Corporal Judith Bertrand, from the West Kelowna RCMP.

"Thankfully, police officers have developed good partnerships with lost prevention officers. Together, the group can reduce shoplifting by collecting evidence and safely arresting the suspects while they are still in possession of the merchandise," added Corporal Bertrand.