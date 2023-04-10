West Kelowna RCMP “Stuff the Cruiser” event collects hundreds of donations for food bank

In connection with our community this weekend, the members of the West Kelowna RCMP, together with several community partners collected food donations to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event was initiated by the Loss Prevention Officers working at the Real Canadian Superstore and took place on Louie Drive in West Kelowna on April 8, 2023. Police officers were joined by several Westbank Law Enforcement bylaw officers, RCMP volunteers and employees of the store.

Hundreds of items were donated by generous shoppers. Knowing our communities generosity, our police officers had traded their regular police cruiser for a marked police van which allowed them to collect and deliver all the items to the local food banks.

"We are grateful to have been invited to this event and will continue to support our community partners and those in need,” stated Corporal Judith Bertrand of the West Kelowna RCMP.