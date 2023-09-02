West Kelowna RCMP team up with officers from out of town

While concentration on the McDougall Creek Wildfire, police officers continue to solve crimes and take weapons off the street.

On September 1st, 2023, police officers who are temporarily assigned to our community by the RCMP Division Emergency Operations Center, executed search warrants, seized illicit drugs and removed dangerous weapons from the streets.

While partnering with police officers in West Kelowna, a team of police officers identified the suspect of a break and enter to a large storage unit that had occurred a few weeks prior. The team quickly prepared and executed two search warrants which resulted in the recovery of dozens of stolen identification cards and credit cards.

Later that same day, after witnessing suspicious behavior near a road block on Westside road, police officers initiated an investigation during which they seized a hand gun, a variety of illicit drugs and a significant amount of money from two suspects.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time. It is impressive to witness the commitment and the dedication of these officers to keep our community safe. We are very grateful,” stated Corporal Judith Bertrand, the Media Liaison Officer for the West Kelowna Detachment.