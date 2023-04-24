West Kelowna residents invited to strategic priorities and economic development information session

Don’t miss your chance to help shape Council’s Strategic Priorities and the future of economic development in West Kelowna, and to learn more about construction of a safe multi-use pathway on Boucherie Road.

The City of West Kelowna is inviting the community to drop by the West Kelowna Yacht Club, 4111 Gellatly Road on Wednesday, April 26 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to learn more about construction of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway, and to provide feedback on Council’s Draft 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities and the proposed Economic Development Corporation in West Kelowna.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet with staff and ask questions

View the display boards

Complete the feedback forms

Learn more about the Boucherie Road Multi-use Pathway construction schedule and detours

﻿Public engagement for Council’s Draft 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities and the proposed Economic Development Corporation in West Kelowna remains open until Friday, April 28. Construction of the pathway is scheduled to begin in May.

If you cannot make it in person, take a closer look online anytime until April 28:

Visit OurWK.ca to visit each dedicated project page and provide your input

Stop by Municipal Hall at 2760 Cameron Road to pick up an engagement toolkit

Not online? Not a problem. Contact the Communications and Engagement Department at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies.

About the West Kelowna Yacht Club: Open house is a drop-in format; RSVP is not required; and ample parking is available on site and is fully accessible.