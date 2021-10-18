West Kelowna road closure - seasonal maintenance

Press release:

Crews will close Boucherie Road, between Hayman and Hudson Roads, Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for seasonal boulevard maintenance.

The work will include irrigation maintenance, removal of seasonal planters, street and sidewalk sweeping, weeding and other care and cleaning. The maintenance will require a full closure of the road, during non-peak hours, including bike lanes and sidewalks, to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate work area, buses and transit users.

Motorists are asked to respect work crews, slow down around cone zones and maintain posted speeds along detour routes, which include Hudson Road via Highway 97 and Hayman and Stuart Roads and Thacker Drive.

