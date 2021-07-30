West Kelowna road upgrades

It's road construction season in West Kelowna.

Just over 992 thousand dollars will be spent on improving about 3 kilometres of roads.

Construction is already underway with the hope of wrapping things up by September.

“Investing in the maintenance of our road network is key to managing long-term costs and extending the lifespan of our roads,” said Allen Fillion, Director of Engineering and Public Works. “We schedule and coordinate road work in a way to minimize the impact on neighbouring residents, commuters and visitors.”

West Kelowna’s road network is inspected each year and roads are prioritized for repair, which often includes milling and replacing the asphalt surface.

