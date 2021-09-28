West Kelowna road work

The second phase of slope stabilization improvements will soon be underway.

Starting Monday, October 4th through to the end of the month, construction crews will begin realignment of Shannon View Drive to improve safety and reduce the rockfall hazard. By realigning the road, a larger catchment area will be created to collect rockfall material. This work is the second phase of slope improvements as part of the Shannon View Drive Rock Scaling Project.

Construction work is scheduled to occur primarily along Shannon View Drive weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect on Shannon View Drive. Traffic flow and volumes will be monitored and motorists should expect traffic pattern changes if accessing Shannon View Drive during construction. Shannon Lake Road will remain open during construction and no work will occur over Thanksgiving long weekend.

Motorists are advised to follow all posted speed limits, signage and directions from traffic control personnel in the work zone.