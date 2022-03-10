West Kelowna robbery suspects arrested

The West Kelowna RCMP has arrested a man and woman for an armed robbery that occurred last week.

At around 11 pm last Thursday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred at a business on Stevens Road.

“A male suspect allegedly entered the store at closing and brandished a firearm, threatening two employees,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “The suspect then robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before fleeing”.

As part of the on-going investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a hotel on Highway 33 in Kelowna where a man and woman were arrested without incident.

Anyone who may have information regarding this robbery is urged to contact West Kelowna RCMP