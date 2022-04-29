West Kelowna Roundabout Nearing Completion (Shannon Lake-Stevens-Bartley)

Starting Monday, May 2, traffic pattern changes will go into effect at the Shannon Lake-Bartley-Stevens intersection for construction of the concrete wall and the inner circle of the roundabout.



Beginning Monday morning, the four-way stop procedure will end and the intersection will function as a roundabout. Traffic entering and exiting this intersection must follow all single-lane roundabout rules and procedures. Signage will be in place to remind drivers of changes to the intersection.



Motorists should drive with caution and expect minor delays as drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern at the intersection. Please follow all posted speed limits and use caution when travelling through the work area. Commuters are encouraged to use the alternate route along Shannon Lake Road to Old Okanagan Highway.



Transit and access for emergency services will be maintained during construction.

Following construction of the inner circle, crews will begin forming and pouring the concrete rollover curb, travel apron and complete road paving work. For the safety of crews working on site, future short-term closures of the intersection will be required for paving and concrete curing. More information with specific schedules will be provided to the public prior to this next phase of work. The project is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.

The City appreciates the patience of residents, businesses and motorists while active transportation upgrades are underway.

To learn more about how to safely use a roundabout, visit the ICBC website.

For more details about the project, visit OurWK.ca/shannon-lake-roundabout.