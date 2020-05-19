West Kelowna's 2020 Music in the Park cancelled

Press release from the City of West Kelowna on May 19, 2020:

The City of West Kelowna has cancelled the 2020 schedule for Music in the Park to adhere to the restrictions of no large group gatherings as directed by BC’s Provincial Health Officer.

“We are starting to see the restrictions lift on outdoor recreation spaces but the province has made it clear about the importance to adhere to no large group gatherings this summer,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “We recognize the importance of events like Music in the Park to our sense of community and we will be looking for new ways to bring residents together when it is safe.”

For more information about the status of City facilities, operations and services during COVID-19, please visit www.westkelownacity.ca/covid-19.