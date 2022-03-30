West Kelowna's Team Telemark at Cross Country Ski Nationals

Team Telemark racers achieved some of the best results ever with several top 10 aggregate awards (overall most points in an age category) at the Canadian Cross-Country Championships and US SuperTour Finals at Whistler Park.

Telemark achieved some spectacular individual aggregate results with Garrett Seiver U18 Boys winning his category, Breagh Bridge U18 Girls placed fifth, Kiara Pighin U16 Girls placed second, Alessia Galvagno placed seventh, Finn Redman U16 Boys placed fourth, and Evan Edwards placed sixth. Each Telemark athlete helped contribute to the fourth place overall standing in the Junior classification, eighth in the country and the first ever overall aggregate award for British Columbia on the National stage.

“For Telemark to earn seven medals on the national stage is significant. The best part is that these medals were earned by four different Telemark skiers,” said Adam Elliot, Race Team Telemark Head Coach. “The team’s results from Nationals are the culmination of years of hard work, devoted volunteer coaches and a cohesive team spirit that paid off at the first National Championship in three years.”

During the second set of races, the team put in solid performances, winning the Boys Sprint Relay 4 x 750m the team of Finn Redman and Garrett Seiver placed first. In the Classic Sprints, Alessia Galvagno seized fourth in U16 Girls with Finn Redman placing 2nd and Evan Edwards fifth in U16 Boys. Garrett Seiver placed second overall and was the first Canadian in U18 Boys. In the Mass Start Free Technique, Garrett Seiver placed third overall in U18 Boys, Breagh Bridge placed fifth in Canada and six overall in U18 Girls in the 15km. Finn Redman placed fourth with Evan Edwards placing sixth overall in the 10km U16 Boys with Kiara Pighin placing second in U16 Girls 10km. Also participating from the team was Frances Stanley, the only Special Olympics Canada athlete competing at Nationals.

This was the first National Championships to be staged since 2019, skiers from across Canada and the United States took part in the event which combined the Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships and US Super Tour Finals, from March 20-27, at Whistler Olympic Park.

Full results available on Zone 4

Race Team Telemark won both the Teck Regional Okanagan Cup Aggregate Award at Nickel Plate Cross Country Ski Club and the BC Club Championship Aggregate award at Provincials in Caledonia Nordic in Prince George, BC. Both awards are a first for the club.