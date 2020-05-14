West Kelowna's Upper Smith Creek Road temporary closure extended

Press release from the City of West Kelowna on May 14, 2020:

Upper Smith Creek Road, above Copper Ridge Drive, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday until May 29 to allow for approved subdivision-related work.

The closure had to be extended as crews have encountered significant rock that will require additional drilling and blasting.

While this closure will take two more weeks, it will also allow crews to pour concrete curbs and pave the road during this time, which would remove the need for a future one-week closure to complete that work this fall.

Until May 29, crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles and local area residents only, meaning recreational users will be unable to use Upper Smith Creek Road to access Glen Canyon Regional Park and the Crown land recreational trails above Smith Creek during working hours.

Upper Smith Creek Road will still be open evenings and weekends, including remaining open Victoria Day, Monday May 18, to ensure recreationalists can enjoy the popular trails outside of construction hours.

The Copper Ridge Drive and Smith Creek Road intersection will also remain closed with the current detour route in place until approximately May 20 to allow for locating, upgrading and installing new underground utilities into the new Copper Ridge Drive extension area. Local residents will continue to have access through the work zone.

Users must maintain safe social distancing of two meters when using all parks and trails.