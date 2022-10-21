West Kelowna sports fields and public bathroom shifting into winter

With shorter days and cooler temperatures, City crews are getting West Kelowna’s parks ready for winter starting with the higher elevation locations and working their way down towards the lake.

The City will close most fields and parks washrooms by Monday, Oct. 31 except for Rosewood Sports Field on McDougall Road, which will remain open through the third week of November to accommodate youth football season.

The all-season washrooms at Willow Beach will also remain open for parks and trails users along the popular Gellatly Bay multi-use corridor.

Playgrounds remain open year-round.

The community will be updated in the spring, when crews are ready to re-open the outdoor sports amenities and seasonal washrooms.