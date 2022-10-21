West Kelowna sports fields and public bathroom shifting into winter
With shorter days and cooler temperatures, City crews are getting West Kelowna’s parks ready for winter starting with the higher elevation locations and working their way down towards the lake.
The City will close most fields and parks washrooms by Monday, Oct. 31 except for Rosewood Sports Field on McDougall Road, which will remain open through the third week of November to accommodate youth football season.
The all-season washrooms at Willow Beach will also remain open for parks and trails users along the popular Gellatly Bay multi-use corridor.
Playgrounds remain open year-round.
The community will be updated in the spring, when crews are ready to re-open the outdoor sports amenities and seasonal washrooms.
-
Interior Health Launches Poster Contest for Young PeopleAnti smoking and anti vaping theme.
-
Government Moves to Protect Healthcare Worker on the JobProtection officers to be hired for high risk areas.
-
RCMP Identify Two Bodies Found in September Near PentictonThe discovery was made on a road off Highway 97, north of the city.
-
West Kelowna Warriors Announce Special Theme Nights for Games this WeekendBikes for Tots and Warrior Halloween Night
-
Kelowna mattress company involving former Okanagan College professor gets feature on Dragons' DenOkanagan College and Kelowna company Second Slumber have partnered to host a fundraiser and viewing party when Second Slumber appears on the popular CBC TV show Dragons’ Den on Nov. 3.
-
Pair of suspicious fires in downtown Vernon prompt RCMP to investigateThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a pair of suspicious fires that occurred in downtown Vernon Tuesday night (October 18).
-
Vernon police find missing girlRCMP say The 11 year-old youth, last seen in Vernon on Thursday, October 20th, has been located safe and well.
-
UBCO Heat women's volleyball team record first win in ReginaThe UBC Okanagan Heat's women's volleyball team took home their first win of the season against the Regina Cougars in impressive fashion on Friday evening as they won in straight sets 25-12, 25-23 and 25-20.
-
Rockets goalie reassigned to West Kelowna WarriorsThe Kelowna Rockets announced goaltender Nicholas Cristiano has been reassigned to the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL.