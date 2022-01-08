iHeartRadio

West Kelowna suspect vehicle found in Vernon

download

The RCMP still haven't found West Kelowna's Dayton McAlpine.

They did recover the vehicle associated to him in Vernon on Wednesday. 

Witnesses observed a male and female depart a 2009 white Ford Focus on foot. Frontline officers with assistance from Police Dog Services, searched the area but did not locate the individuals. 

The West Kelowna RCMP is still seeking information related to the whereabouts of McAlpine.

The 34 year-old is wanted in connection with a violent assault and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. 

