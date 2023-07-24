West Kelowna Traffic Advisory: Boucherie Road temporarily closed for boulevard maintenance

On Wednesday, July 26, crews will conduct seasonal boulevard maintenance on Boucherie Road between Hayman and Stuart Roads from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Motorists, please use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart Roads as a detour route. Crews will maintain access for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, buses and transit users.

For everyone’s safety and out of respect for neighbours, please follow traffic control signs and personnel, slow down and move over for crews. As a reminder, motorists are advised to follow posted speed limits in and around work zones and along detour routes.