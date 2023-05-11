West Kelowna traffic advisory: construction for Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project to begin

On-road construction for the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project starts next week (Monday, May 15).

Active transportation upgrades are coming soon to the Boucherie Corridor to enhance safety and improve connections to key destinations.

Beginning next week, crews will begin on-road construction of a new multi-use pathway and complete road widening, lighting, and drainage upgrades on Boucherie Road. The $3.7 million project will be constructed in two phases and all work is anticipated to be complete in late fall 2023.

Starting Monday, May 15 to early July, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Boucherie Road from Montigny Road to Gregory Road weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the possibility of weekend work, if required. Traffic pattern changes are necessary to allow crews to work as quickly as possible while ensuring public safety.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect delays when travelling through the work area. This section of Boucherie Road will re-open evenings and weekends, subject to weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

All area businesses will remain open during construction and commuters using Boucherie Road to avoid Highway 97 are advised to take alternate routes during construction.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout construction and cyclists are encouraged to dismount through the construction zone. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. The contractor will coordinate local access for residents living within the work area to ensure continued access to their homes.

Montigny Road to Gregory Road: May 15 through early July 2023

The Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project has been divided into two phases that will be constructed at the same time.

Phase one: The off-road section (within the Hatch Winery and within Quails’ Gate Winery to Green Bay Road) to the pathway down within the wineries – underway

Phase two: The on-road upper sections (from Ogden Road to Gregory Road) to construct a 3.0-metre roadside paved path and road upgrades, which includes road widening, pedestrian controlled crosswalks, lighting upgrades and drainage improvements – begins May 15

After the completion of the Montigny-Gregory segment, crews will complete pathway and road upgrades on Boucherie Road from Ogden Road to Montigny Road. Traffic will be detoured via Ogden Road/Thacker Drive/Montigny Road. Advance notice will be provided to the community prior to the start the detour.

﻿The City of West Kelowna thanks residents for their patience and understanding while crews work to extend the active transportation network and enhance safety for all users in the Boucherie Corridor.

More information:

For details about the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project, visit OurWK.ca/boucherie

Sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to receive project updates directly to your inbox