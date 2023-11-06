West Kelowna Traffic Advisory: Temporary closure of Hudson Road intersection

The Hudson Road intersection south of Concord Road will close tonight at 7:00 p.m. as crews from a private developer conduct overnight sewer work for the new childcare building at Hudson Road Elementary School.

The intersection is scheduled to re-open to traffic by 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Work will not impact utility services for residents and businesses in the area

Following this sewer work, the private contractor is scheduled to repair the asphalt along Hudson Road to Alhambra Drive. This paving work is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 10. During this work, intermittent, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this week until the paving is complete.

The schedule may be subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The City has reached out to emergency services, School District 23, Hudson Road Elementary School staff, and BC Transit. Construction-ahead signs have also been posted in the work area and traffic-control personnel will be on site where crews are paving.

Please drive with caution through construction areas, give extra space for roadside workers, and follow directions of traffic-control personnel.

Residents, motorists, and school staff are thanked for their patience while this work is completed.