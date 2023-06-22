West Kelowna Traffic Advisory: Temporary traffic pattern changes on Shannon Lake Road next week

Beginning next week, temporary traffic pattern changes will go into effect on Shannon Lake Road for installation of water service at 1810 Shannon Lake Road.

From Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30, an intermittent single-lane alternating traffic pattern is scheduled to be in place on Shannon Lake Road north of Bartley Road.

Motorists should drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect delays when travelling through the work area. All construction work is scheduled to be complete, and Shannon Lake Road will return to normal traffic patterns the evening of June 30, subject to weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

During this time, motorists are encouraged to avoid the construction area and use alternate routes and detours. Transit, pedestrian, cycling and access for emergency services will be maintained during all phases of construction.