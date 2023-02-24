West Kelowna traffic alert: portion of Westlake Road to close February 27

Beginning next week, construction crews will begin work to install the next phase of water Transmission Mains on Westlake Road to connect to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant (RVWTP). This work is necessary to connect residents to the new water system.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27, Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends until April 7. Pedestrian access will be maintained. A full road closure is required to allow crews to work as quickly as possible and ensure safety of the public.

Detour routes will be in effect through Starlight Crescent and Horizon Drive.

Local residents and visitors to the Peak Point neighbourhood will use Westlake Road from Starlight Crescent.

Detours will be in place and motorists are asked to watch their speed and follow directions of traffic control personnel. Speed control measures will be in place with a speed reader board and electronic message boards with “Slow Down” messaging along the detour route.

Cyclists are encouraged to follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone. Access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times. Trail users can continue to access the Rose Valley trails throughout construction.

To minimize impacts to residents, construction is also being coordinated with active transportation upgrades on Westlake and Parkinson Roads, from West Kelowna Road to Pettman Road. Also, drainage improvements on Rosewood Drive will be completed as part of this project.

Construction to install the Sunnyside Transmission Main on Menu and Ourtoland Roads is anticipated to begin in mid-March once the construction schedule is confirmed by the contractor. Advanced notice will be provided to residents living within the work area and the public prior to construction.

﻿The City of West Kelowna and construction crews thank residents for their patience during construction.

Learn more and plan your commute:

Find out details about transmission mains construction at OurWK.ca/watermains

Learn more about progress of the RVWTP at westkelownacity.ca/rvwtp

Sign up at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to receive project updates directly to your inbox or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.