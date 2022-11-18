West Kelowna Warrior Forward Jaiden Moriello is an All Star
The BC Hockey League has named the first 18 players to the BCHL All-Star Weekend in Penticton, BC from Friday, January 20th to Sunday, January 22nd which includes West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello (’03).
Moriello, 19, is enjoying a very strong opening season with the Warriors as he leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points in his 17 games played. The Saugus, Massachusetts native sits in 13th in BCHL point scoring with his 19 points while his 11 markers ranks in a tie for 6th in league goal scoring.
The University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit is one of 18 players to be selected in the first phase of voting for the BCHL All-Star Weekend. One player from each team was selected, in a vote polling all head coaches, while the second instalment of voting will come from a fan vote. A minimum of one player from each team will be nominated to fill the final 10 spots of the roster. The fan vote will begin on Monday, November 21st at 10:00 AM before closing on Friday, November 25th at 4:00 PM.
“Jaiden has been one of our most consistent players all season,” commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “It is great to see him recognized for his hard work.”
The 18 players selected for the All-Star Weekend include:
Coastal Conference:
Alberni Valley: Ethan Bono
Chilliwack: Abram Wiebe
Coquitlam: Mirko Buttazzoni
Cowichan Valley: Luke Strickland
Langley: Vitaly Levyy
Nanaimo: Kai Daniells
Powell River: Karter McNarland
Surrey: Jake Bongo
Victoria: Olivier Picard
Interior Conference:
Cranbrook: Jack Silich
Merritt: Jackson Krill
Penticton: Bradly Nadeau
Prince George: John Herrington
Salmon Arm: Owen Beckner
Trail: Brady Hunter
Vernon: Reagan Milburn
Wenatchee: Cade Littler
West Kelowna: Jaiden Moriello
West Kelowna will make their first trip to the South Okanagan this season to take on the Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM. The Warriors will take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the teams’ one and only meeting of the season on Saturday night at 7:00 PM from West Kelowna and Royal LePage Place.