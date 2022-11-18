West Kelowna Warrior Forward Jaiden Moriello is an All Star

The BC Hockey League has named the first 18 players to the BCHL All-Star Weekend in Penticton, BC from Friday, January 20th to Sunday, January 22nd which includes West Kelowna Warriors forward Jaiden Moriello (’03).

Moriello, 19, is enjoying a very strong opening season with the Warriors as he leads the team in scoring with 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points in his 17 games played. The Saugus, Massachusetts native sits in 13th in BCHL point scoring with his 19 points while his 11 markers ranks in a tie for 6th in league goal scoring.

The University of Massachusetts-Lowell commit is one of 18 players to be selected in the first phase of voting for the BCHL All-Star Weekend. One player from each team was selected, in a vote polling all head coaches, while the second instalment of voting will come from a fan vote. A minimum of one player from each team will be nominated to fill the final 10 spots of the roster. The fan vote will begin on Monday, November 21st at 10:00 AM before closing on Friday, November 25th at 4:00 PM.

“Jaiden has been one of our most consistent players all season,” commented Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “It is great to see him recognized for his hard work.”

The 18 players selected for the All-Star Weekend include:

Coastal Conference:

Alberni Valley: Ethan Bono

Chilliwack: Abram Wiebe

Coquitlam: Mirko Buttazzoni

Cowichan Valley: Luke Strickland

Langley: Vitaly Levyy

Nanaimo: Kai Daniells

Powell River: Karter McNarland

Surrey: Jake Bongo

Victoria: Olivier Picard

Interior Conference:

Cranbrook: Jack Silich

Merritt: Jackson Krill

Penticton: Bradly Nadeau

Prince George: John Herrington

Salmon Arm: Owen Beckner

Trail: Brady Hunter

Vernon: Reagan Milburn

Wenatchee: Cade Littler

West Kelowna: Jaiden Moriello

West Kelowna will make their first trip to the South Okanagan this season to take on the Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM. The Warriors will take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in the teams’ one and only meeting of the season on Saturday night at 7:00 PM from West Kelowna and Royal LePage Place.