West Kelowna Warriors 12th annual Pastor Don’s Christmas Hamper Drive

A yearly tradition returns in the 2022/23 season as the West Kelowna Warriors are proud to host the 12th annual Pastor Don’s Christmas Hamper Drive on Saturday, November 19th when they take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Royal LePage Place, presented by Tim Hortons West Kelowna.

Don Richmond has been the chaplain of the Warriors since the team’s move from Langley back in 2006 and needs no introduction on the role he plays in West Kelowna and Kelowna sports. Don is the chaplain for various teams around the valley, including the Okanagan Sun Football Club, Kelowna Falcons Baseball and Kelowna Chiefs Junior ‘B’ Hockey Club.

The goal has been set to fill 80 hampers this year to be distributed to families in need during the Holiday season to ensure a good Christmas breakfast and dinner will be had. $1 from each ticket bought on Saturday night will be donated towards filling the hampers.

“What an honour to see our Warriors Christmas Hamper Night hit it’s 12th year!” commented Richmond, “We are looking to assemble 80 Christmas hampers for families who need some help this year. Each hamper will contain a lovely breakfast and dinner as well as Christmas treats for a family of 5.”

Fans are asked to bring cash donations to help the cause with a table featuring great prizes to be won as well.

In addition, the Warriors will honour the Okanagan Sun on their Canadian Bowl championship as the Sun defeated the Regina Thunder by a 22-19 score at Mosiac Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon. The win marked the 3rd National Championship in the Sun’s history as members of the team will be on hand with the trophy and drop the puck ahead of the game.

The Warriors will take on the Bulldogs in the teams’ one and only meeting of the season on Saturday night at 7:00 PM from West Kelowna and Royal LePage Place. Tickets can be purchase online at westkelownawarriors.ca as well as in-person at the Warriors Office, located at 2760 Cameron Road.