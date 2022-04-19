West Kelowna Warriors Add New Player for Next Season

The West Kelowna Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club are excited to announce the commitment of forward Ben MacDonald (‘04) for the 2022-23 season.

The Weston, Mass native led Noble & Greenough School (USHS-Prep) in scoring this past season with 14 goals and 15 assists in 22 games. “We are very excited for Ben to join the Warriors family,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. “Ben is an elite centre who has a high hockey IQ and can drive the offence.”

Ben MacDonald is committed to Harvard University (NCAA) and is ranked 60th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the July NHL draft. “I am super excited and honored to be able to play for the Warriors next season. I was out in West Kelowna a few weeks ago and I immediately loved it. I was able to catch a game and explore the area. I am pumped to have a successful season next year with a great group of guys.,” said MacDonald. “My family are my biggest supporters. I can not thank them enough for all they have done in helping me get this far in my hockey journey. I also owe a lot to my coach at Nobles, Brian Day and my strength coach, Joe Caligiuri.”

MacDonald joins multiple new recruits for next season including defenceman Nolan Joyce and forwards Jaiden Moriello and Felix Caron.