West Kelowna Warriors add two more players for 2023/24 season

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club announced the commitments of forward Owen Drury (’05) and defenseman Simon Houge (’04) for the 2023/24 season.

“We are excited to add more talented players to this year’s roster with the additions of Owen and Simon,” said Warriors General Manager and Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “Owen and his entire family have been around the game for a long time and will bring his size to the lineup while Simon played in the extremely competitive high school circuit in Minnesota and will make our blue line even deeper.”

Drury, 18, comes to West Kelowna following a season with the South Shore Kings in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) where he suited up in 45 games while also getting into eight playoff games and adding a trio of assists. The 6’4”, 181-pound forward spent time with the Chicago Reapers and Milwaukee Jr. Admirals before heading to the NCDC and put up 29 goals and 66 points in 62 games with the Reapers during the 2021/22 season.

A native of Newport Beach, California, Drury has had many hockey inspirations and it is a game that runs through their blood with 8 family members either playing or had played, including his father Ted who played in 414 NHL games and Uncle, Chris, among his many hockey accolades includes a Stanley Cup champion, two-time silver medalist in Olympic action and is the current General Manager of the New York Rangers.

“I’m thrilled to get out to West Kelowna,” mentioned Drury, “Having a chance to be a part of this great organization and its future success is something that is very exciting to me.”

Houge, 18, hails from Woodbury, Minnesota and was the captain of his high school prep team at Cretin-Derham Hall last season. The 5’9”, 165-pound defender scored 3 goals while adding 34 assists for 37 points in 31 games during the 2022/23 campaign while also suiting up to get into 10 games at the Junior hockey level with the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

Following his four years at Cretin-Derham Hall and his time in West Kelowna, Houge is slated to attend the Air Force Academy.

“I’m beyond excited to play in the BCHL and have the ability to represent an organization like West Kelowna,” Houge said, “I’m excited to get there and play in front of the fans with my teammates.”