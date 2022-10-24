West Kelowna Warriors Announce Special Theme Nights for Games this Weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors will be hosting a pair of games at Royal LePage Place against Interior Conference foes this weekend and have exciting theme nights for each game.

The Warriors will welcome the undefeated Penticton Vees to town on Friday night for the teams’ second head-to-head matchup of the season as the team will host “Bikes For Tots” Night at RLP, presented by Smith Creek Cycle and Elevation Outdoors.

The Bikes For All/Bikes For Tots program is in its second year and was an initiative started by Smith Creek Cycle and Elevation Outdoors in 2021 in an effort to help get more youth in the community on bikes. Just over 50 bikes were given out to members of the community in 2021 with support for Braintrust Canada to contribute free helmets and BikeWays donating extra bikes so everyone who registered for a bike was able to receive one.

Fans are asked to bring any bikes that are not being used to Friday night’s game against Penticton for donation. As a thank you for the bike, fans will receive a free ticket to the game. The donated bikes will be worked on by the team at Smith Creek Cycle and tuned up to go to families in need in time for the holidays. In addition, the proceeds from the 50/50 on Friday will go towards the purchasing of extra bikes as well as covering the costs of mechanical work to restore the donated bikes.

“We are thrilled to have the West Kelowna Warriors the Bikes For Tots program this year,” commented Mike Greer, Executive Director at Elevation Outdoors, “Our goal is to get 75 bikes out to families in need this holiday season and with the support of the amazing Warriors fans and community, this is a great way to kick start the campaign for 2022 and help us reach our goal.”

Saturday’s game will be the first of the season between the Warriors and Silverbacks following the teams’ meeting in the playoffs a season ago as West Kelowna defeated Salmon Arm in five games in the Interior Conference Semi Finals.

The game will be featured as the Warriors Halloween Night where fans are encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes and enter to win some great prizes. “The fan support has been very strong through our first four home games and our players have really felt that energy,” commented Warriors Team President Chris Laurie.

“We have two big home games against division rivals this weekend that we will need our crowd support to bring the energy against Penticton and Salmon Arm,” continued Laurie, “If you have an old bike kicking around, please donate it on Friday night and help brighten the holidays for those who are less fortunate in our community.”

Tickets can be purchased for the weekend set of games at the Warriors website or in-person at the Warriors Office at 2760 Cameron Road or at the Box Office on game day. Both games are slated for 7:00 PM start times at Royal LePage Place.