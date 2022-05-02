West Kelowna Warriors Back on the Ice Tonight

The West Kelowna Warriors return home to host the Penticton Vees in Game #3 of the BCHL’s Interior Conference Quarterfinals Monday.

Game’s one and two didn’t go the Warriors way last weekend with a pair of tough losses. The Vees out scored the Warriors 14-1 combined with Game one going 8-1 and then Game two going 6-0. Both games were identical with the 1st periods of hockey being the absolute best in the opening frame. The Warriors were able to out shoot the Vees in the first period all series thus far. Things have changed drastically in the 2nd period with the Vees outscoring the Warriors 11-1. The ice was definitely tiled on one side during the series game two being slightly different on special teams. During Game #1 the Warriors didn’t surrender a single powerplay goal. In Game #2 the Vees would end up with 10 total powerplay attempts scoring on half of them. Story of Game #1 was turnovers with Game #2 being penalties for the West Kelowna Warriors.

(Warriors Won Regular Season Series 4-3)

GAME #1 Friday April 29th @ Penticton Vees: 7:00pm LOSS 8-1

GAME #2 Saturday April 30th @ Penticton Vees: 7:00pm LOSS 6-0

GAME #3 Monday May 2nd VS Penticton Vees: 7:00pm

GAME #4 Wednesday May 4th VS Penticton Vees: 7:00pm

Top playoff performers:

West Kelowna – F John Evans (16 points), F Tyler Cristall (15 points), D Charles-Alexis Legault (10 points), F Felix Trudeau (15 points) G Johnny Derrick (.907 SV%)

Monday night the Warriors return home to Royal LePage Place, a venue where they’ve had success versus the Vees. In the regular season the Warriors won 3 out of 4 games over the Vees inside Royal LePage Place. One thing Warrior Head Coach Simon Ferguson made clear is that records in the regular season mean nothing come playoff time. For the Warriors their focus is improving their play in Game #3 compared to Game’s #1/#2. They can’t have the Vees get off to an early lead like they did last weekend. The Penticton Vees have proven they can shut down the Warriors in the final frame only allowing 4 shots in Game #1 and then 5 shots in Game #2. Most important stat for the Warriors is getting on the board first and continuing to pressure for the full 60 minutes.