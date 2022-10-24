West Kelowna Warriors clip Surrey Eagles wings as part of 2 win weekend

The West Kelowna Warriors used a 33-save effort from Justin Katz to earn their fifth win in a row and hand the Surrey Eagles their first loss of the season in a 4-2 victory on Saturday night (October 22) at Royal LePage Place.

The previous night (October 21), The Warriors used a 34-save effort from Justin Katz and a big night on the penalty kill to help them to their fourth of five straight in a 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Friday night at the Town Toyota Center.

The Warriors (8-1-2-0) will continue their four-game home stand after a busy week as they host the Penticton Vees (11-0-0-0) on Friday night (October 28) at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM