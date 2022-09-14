West Kelowna Warriors Close Out Pre-season in Vernon

The West Kelowna Warriors close their preseason in Vernon Wednesday night.

The Warriors are coming off a weekend split. First, it was a shocking 9-7 win inside the Chilliwack Coliseum led by Warriors forward Luke Devlin who earned 1st star after scoring 4 points. Then, the next night the Warriors would suffer a 5-2 loss to the Vernon Vipers. The Warriors would still manage to outshoot the Vipers 42-29 but would fail to only score a pair. Goals last Saturday night were scored by Kailus Green and forward Brennan Nelson who continues to turn the heads of NCAA scouts this preseason. The concern after two preseason games is defensive play as the Warriors have allowed 12 goals in two games.

WARRIORS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

GAME #1 Friday September 9th @ Chilliwack Chiefs: 7:00pm WIN 9-7

GAME #2 Saturday September 10th VS Vernon Vipers: 7:00pm LOSS 5-2

GAME #3 Wednesday September 14th @ Vernon Vipers: 7:00pm

Wednesday night the Warriors travel to Kal Tire Place to battle their North Okanagan rivals. The Vipers got off to an early start last Saturday putting the Warriors in a difficult spot for the remainder of the game. The key to the game this evening is simple, better defensive play and better goaltending should earn the Warriors their 2nd victory of the preseason. There is no word from Warriors Head Coach Simon Ferguson on what type of lineup will be present Wednesday night, but with only one game remaining heading into the regular season opener, we will more than likely see some line combinations that should stick. Wednesday night will also be the final broadcast for Warriors play by play man Chase Johnston. Johnston served as the Warriors broadcaster for the past 4 years and will be missed by the organization. Johnston’s replacement will be announced later Wednesday afternoon.

This game broadcast will be available on BCHLTV(formally HockeyTV) and the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network. Puck drop at 7:00pm from Kal Tire Place in Vernon. Single Game Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Westkelownawarriors.ca.