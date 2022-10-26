West Kelowna Warriors Defenseman Gets US Scholarship

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior Hockey Club is pleased to announce defenseman Isaiah Norlin (’03) has committed to the Clarkson University Golden Knights of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC).

Norlin, 19, has had a strong start to his second season in the BC Hockey League with the Warriors as the 6’4”, 185-pound blueliner has posted a pair of goals and 6 assists for 8 points in his 11 contests. Over 49 career regular season games with West Kelowna, Norlin has collected 4 goals and 17 assists for 21 points while earning an assist in 11 playoff games last season.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native becomes the 11th Warrior to have an NCAA commitment this season and follows in the footsteps of his older brother and former Warriors forward, Bennett, who is in his final season at the Air Force Academy.

“Isaiah is a player who came in last year, worked hard and took his time to develop,” said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson, “This season has put himself in a spot to play big minutes. He has a high ceiling and Clarkson is getting a great player.”

“I’m super proud and honoured to be able to a school like Clarkson,” Norlin said, “There’s so many people thank for all of the help along the way but I definitely want to thank the coaches and owners in West Kelowna for all of the help they have given me.”

Clarkson University plays in the 12-team ECAC and calls Potsdam, New York and Cheel Arena home. The Golden Knights are led by Casey Jones, who is in his 12th season with the program and features 7 former BCHLers, including Brandon Buhr (Alberni Valley Bulldogs), Alex Campbell (Victoria Grizzlies), Mathieu Gosselin (Merritt Centennials), Chris Klack (Penticton Vees), Ayrton Martino (Chilliwack Chiefs), Ellis Rickwood (Victoria Grizzlies) and Trey Taylor (Vernon Vipers).

The Warriors (8-1-2-0) continue their four-game home stand as they host the Penticton Vees (11-0-0-0) on Friday night at Royal LePage Place. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM and it is Bike 4 Tots Night as fans are encouraged to bring a bike to donate which Smith Creek Cycle will repair and give out to families in need. In addition, proceeds from the 50/50 will be donated from Elevations Outdoors to help with the purchase of more bikes.