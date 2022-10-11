West Kelowna Warriors drop pair of games in OT

The West Kelowna Warriors surrendered a two-goal lead and fell in overtime for the second consecutive night, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night at Cominco Arena.

FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Smoke Eaters (OT)

SHOTS ON GOAL: 39-39

WARRIORS PP: 1/2

WARRIORS PK: 3/4

3 STARS:

1) Quinn Disher

2) Jaiden Moriello

3) Brady Hunter

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Nicholas Remissong

The previous night (October 7) The Warriors just couldn’t find an equalizer, despite two goals from Chris Duclair, as they dropped an overtime decision to the Cranbrook Bucks by a 4-3 score on Friday at Western Financial Place.

FINAL SCORE: 4-3 Bucks (OT)

SHOTS ON GOAL: 31-26 Bucks

WARRIORS PP: 1/2

WARRIORS PK: 1/2

3 STARS:

1) Donovan Frias

2) Chris Duclair

3) Nick Peluso

Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Rhys Bentham

The Warriors (3-1-2-0) head back home for their second matchup of the season against the Wenatchee Wild (1-3-0-1) for their only game of the week on Friday night at Royal LePage Place. It is Student Night as students of Mount Boucherie Secondary School, UBCO and Okanagan College get into the game for just $7 with showing their student ID at the door. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM on Friday, October 14th.