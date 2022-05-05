West Kelowna Warriors Eliminated from BCHL Playoffs

The Penticton Vees eliminate the West Kelowna Warriors after sweeping the Interior Conference Finals.

It was a good start for the Warriors with forward Nick Roukounakis scoring the opening goal off a Charles Alexis Legault shot to make it 1-0. Only 28 seconds later the Vees would tie it up with Jackson Nieuwendyk stealing the puck from behind the net and stuffing it through Johnny Derrick. The Vees would add another when Nieuwendyk found Ethan Mann open in the slot to make it 2-1 with only 3:23 remaining in the first.

Warriors played well to start the second frame but after Charles Alexis Legault was called for interference the Vees power forward Casey McDonald would score on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead making it 3-1. The Warriors would have a late powerplay but Kaeden Lane would stand tall making his best save of the series keeping it 3-1 heading into the third.

Vees forward Josh Nadeau would put the game out of reach scoring his 10th of the season. A pair of empty net goals would seal it. Vees finished Game #4 with a strong 6-1 performance.

FINAL SHOTS: 31-28 Vees.

3 Stars

Kaeden Lane (27 Saves)

Jackson Nieuwendyk (2G-1A)

Stefano Bottini (2A)

The Warriors begin their Spring ID Camp this Friday in Royal LePage Place. There are still a couple forward and defence spots available. For more information and to sign up visit WestKelownaWarriors.ca. The Warriors want to thank the fans, parents, billets and all community partners for a fantastic season. We look forward to taking part in some community events over the Summertime while preparing for the 2022-23 BCHL Regular Season which is set to begin Friday September 23rd, 2022.