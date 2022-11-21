West Kelowna Warriors faced with two tough losses on weekend

The warriors were blown out by Penticton on the road Friday followed by letting a two goal lead slip facing another loss on Saturday to Alberni Valley.

In Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre the Warriors battled from a 3-0, 1st period deficit to get the game within one but could not find an equalizer, eventually falling to the Vees by an 11-2 score on Friday.

The following night (Saturday), The Warriors were back home at Royal Lepage Place.

Results didnt improve on home ice for the team as the Warriors got out to a 2-0 1st period advantage but were unable to hold the lead and eventually fell to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs by a 3-2 score.

The Warriors (12-5-2-0) head north for a weekend set in Prince George as they get set to take on the Spruce Kings (12-6-1-1) for the first time this season on Friday night. The game will be broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed online on BCHLTV.ca from the Kopar Memorial Arena with a 7:00 PM puck drop.