West Kelowna Warriors fall to Vipers in final pre-season tune up

The West Kelowna Warriors suffer a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Vernon Vipers Wednesday.

The Warriors maintained puck possession and shots throughout the opening frame but it was Kelowna native Ethan Merner who scored the opening goal for the Vipers to give Vernon the 1-0 lead after one.

An early powerplay opportunity in the 2nd period would allow the Warriors to even things up after blue liner Matt Fusco was able to thread the needle and rifle one past Vipers goaltender Ethan David to tie it up. The Vipers would score a pair late in the 2nd courtesy of Reagan Millburn and Luke Lavery to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

The Warriors would capitalize on an early powerplay to start the third period allowing Alexi Van Houtte Cachero to score of a deflection off the board to cut the lead but Vipers goaltender Ethan David would keep it a one goal game. The Vipers would survive a late push from the Warriors and skate off with a 3-2 win.

FINAL SHOTS: 38-23 Warriors.

The Warriors now prepare for the regular season opener next Friday when they travel to the Island to face the Cowichan Valley Capitals. Puck drop at 7:00pm from The Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan. The game broadcast will be available on BCHLTV(formally HockeyTV) and on AM1150 radio. The Warriors home opener is set for September 30.