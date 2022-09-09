West Kelowna Warriors gearing up for start of Pre-season

The West Kelowna Warriors return to the ice for their preseason opener in Chilliwack Friday night (September 9).

It’s a new era for the West Kelowna Warriors. 17 new faces come in and replace a memorable roster. After reaching the final 4 last season for the first time since their historic National Championship run in 2016, Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson has assembled a roster that could go all the way to a Fred Page Cup Final. It all starts up front with Ben MacDonald and Luke Devlin. The two centre’s were selected in last year's NHL Entry draft and are expected to make an immediate impact on the scoreboard. Between the pipes is Justin Katz who is one of the few returning players for this Warriors club. It was an eventful off season for Justin Katz who earned himself a college commitment to Cornell University last July. Then there’s the most noticeable difference on this Warriors roster, on the back end. Simon Ferguson has assembled a defense with size and strength. Led by former Western Leaguer and Okanagan native Aiden Reeves who brings leadership and size. Returning players on the back end include 6’5 Isaiah Norlin and 3rd year defender Dylan Brooks.

WARRIORS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

GAME #1 Friday September 9th @ Chilliwack Chiefs: 7:00pm

GAME #2 Saturday September 10th VS Vernon Vipers: 7:00pm

GAME #3 Wednesday September 14th @ Vernon Vipers: 7:00pm

The Warriors head into their first preseason game looking to develop some chemistry before the start of the regular season. There will be a handful of veterans sitting out of the lineup in Saturday's game but one line in particular making their debut will be Jaiden Moriello, Ben MacDonald and 3rd year Warrior Brennan Nelson. The trio showed off their talent during the training camp scrimmages making magic on a couple great goals. The shot of Jaiden Moriello, the speed of Nelson and the overall superb talent of Seattle Kraken prospect Ben MacDonald has potential for a future top line for the Warriors. The Chilliwack Chiefs are coming off a tough loss to the Merritt Centennials earlier this week but that was with some pieces missing from their usual lineup. Expect the Chiefs to be running more regulars this evening when they face the Warriors.

This game broadcast will be available on BCHLTV(formally HockeyTV) and the Warriors Mixlr Radio Network. Puck drop at 7:00pm from the Chilliwack Coliseum. Tickets are available for Saturday’s home game at Westkelownawarriors.ca.

Article by Director of Business Development & Communications Chase Johnston