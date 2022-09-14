West Kelowna Warriors have a New Play by Play Broadcaster

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of Trevor Miller as Director of Business Development & Communications. The news comes after Chase Johnston announced he will be stepping away from the Warriors to pursue an opportunity with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings.

Miller, 28, began his BCHL career in play by play with the Warriors from 2016-2018 before joining the Trail Smoke Eaters during the 2018-19 season where he was voted BCHL Broadcaster of the Year. Miller then returned to his hometown, Penticton, where he called games for the Vees for the past three seasons. Miller returns to the Warriors and is looking forward to working with the new ownership and staff, “I’m very excited to be joining the Warriors organization once again and coming back to a place where I began my broadcasting career in the BCHL” stated Miller, “I’d like to thank John Murphy, Rod Hume as well as Chris Laurie for bringing me into the fold.”

Warriors President Chris Laurie is excited to bring back the talented Miller, “We are thrilled to be welcoming one of the top broadcasters in the BCHL back to West Kelowna”, said Laurie “Trevor brings years of experience and is very familiar with the community of West Kelowna. Trevor will assume a full time role and be a lead contributor in the front office. We’d like to thank Chase for his strong contributions over the last 4 years and wish him the best as he moves on to Brandon”.

Johnston, 32, was hired by the Warriors in August 2018 as their Director of Media Relations and Broadcast and remained with the Warriors after the ownership change in late 2019. During his 4 seasons with the team, Johnston handled all broadcasting and social media duties and was recently promoted to a full time role as Director of Business Development & Communications.

“The last thing I wanted to do is leave the Warriors two weeks before the season starts. That being said Trevor Miller is the best in the BCHL to take over my role,” stated Johnston, “I have an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up that I believe is the right decision for my long term goals. I want to thank the ownership led by John Murphy & Rod Hume, President Chris Laurie, all the players, coaches, staff and of course the entire Central Okanagan community for their support over the past 4 years.”

Chase Johnston’s final broadcast for the Warriors is slated for Wednesday September 14th when the Warriors travel to Vernon to take on the Vipers.

Season tickets are on sale for the upcoming 2022/23 season, which is set to begin Friday, September 23rd before heading to Royal LePage Place to host the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener on Friday, September 30th.