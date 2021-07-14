West Kelowna Warriors hockey club has new lease for Royal Lepage Arena

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce they’ve come to an agreement with the City of West Kelowna on a five year lease to remain in Royal LePage Place.

“We are thrilled to solidify our commitment to the community of West Kelowna for another 5 years and beyond,” stated Warriors President Chris Laurie. “Our partnership with the city is strong and now is the time to build our fanbase to be the best in the BCHL. We have a strong roster established and plenty of fun game nights planned. We look forward to seeing our fans back in Royal LePage Place for our home opener on October 9th!”

In conjunction with this lease agreement, the Warriors are launching a new season tickets campaign called “Drive for 5”. The campaign’s goal is for the Warriors to reach 500 season ticket holders heading into the 2021-22 season. Warriors President Chris Laurie is excited to welcome fans back in the building for the first time since early March of 2020. “Hockey is going to be back at RLP come September and we want our fans to embrace our goal of reaching 500 season tickets sold by October 1st. The spirit of Junior Hockey is inside the arena and we are looking forward to bringing the community together once again for a very special season.”

The Warriors have some big nights planned, starting with the home opener slated for Saturday October 9th when the Warriors host the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Season tickets are now available to purchase through the Warriors website, via phone (250)769-7051 or drop into the Warriors office at 2760 Cameron Rd, West Kelowna.